    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jonathan Quevedo, from Houston, washes a plate in the scullery of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 23:04
    Photo ID: 6255006
    VIRIN: 200628-N-UA103-1043
    Resolution: 4887x7323
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    galley
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    fsa

