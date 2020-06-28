PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jonathan Quevedo, from Houston, washes a plate in the scullery of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 23:04
|Photo ID:
|6255006
|VIRIN:
|200628-N-UA103-1043
|Resolution:
|4887x7323
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
