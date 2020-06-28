PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Amelia Hernandez, from Oakdale, Calif., serves breakfast in the main mess deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 23:04 Photo ID: 6255005 VIRIN: 200628-N-UA103-1015 Resolution: 4958x3309 Size: 1.76 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: OAKDALE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.