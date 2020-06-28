PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Amelia Hernandez, from Oakdale, Calif., serves breakfast in the main mess deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
