200629-N-BT681-1024 SASEBO, Japan (June 29, 2020) Chief Culinary Specialist Arthur Johnson, from Louisburg, North Carolina, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks at morning quarters in the hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)
This work, USS America conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
