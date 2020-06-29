USS America conducts Routine Operations

200629-N-BT681-1011 SASEBO, Japan (June 29, 2020) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct morning quarters in the hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

