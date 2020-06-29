Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America conducts Routine Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200629-N-BT681-1014 SASEBO, Japan (June 29, 2020) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct morning quarters in the hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quarters
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    USS America
    LHA6

