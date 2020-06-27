Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) - Chief Operations Specialist Travone Steele speaks to his division during evening quarters aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 27, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quarters
    Theodore Roosevelt
    naval aviaion

