PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) - Chief Operations Specialist Travone Steele speaks to his division during evening quarters aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 27, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 15:23 Photo ID: 6254924 VIRIN: 200627-N-SH180-1050 Resolution: 2315x1543 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.