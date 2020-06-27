Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, was presented with a Coast Guard flag by Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, at a 100th birthday celebration in New Orleans, June 27, 2020. Washington was honored with a parade of vehicles organized by friends and family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

