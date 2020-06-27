Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, was presented with a Coast Guard flag by Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, at a 100th birthday celebration in New Orleans, June 27, 2020. Washington was honored with a parade of vehicles organized by friends and family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6254859
|VIRIN:
|200627-G-ID129-1450
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT