    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, participates in the parade to commemorate the 100th birthday of Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, in New Orleans, June 28, 2020. The parade was organized by Washington's family in lieu of a birthday party due to COVID19. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

