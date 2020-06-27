U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Charron McCombs participates in a parade honoring the 100th birthday of Andy Washington, a WWII Coast Guard veteran, in New Orleans, June 27, 2020. The parade was organized by friends and family in lieu of a birthday party due to COVID19. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

Date Taken: 06.27.2020
Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix