PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) – U.S. Sailors engage in security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 27, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

