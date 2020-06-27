Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Olivia Hungness, from Woodstock, Ill., subdues a simulated-suspect during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 27, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

