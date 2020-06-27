PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Olivia Hungness, from Woodstock, Ill., subdues a simulated-suspect during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 27, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

Date Taken: 06.27.2020