A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fires his M38 Designated Marksman Rifle during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, June 26, 2020. The combat marksmanship program is designed to improve the Marines accuracy and lethality with their service weapons. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6254555
|VIRIN:
|200626-M-QS584-1210
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
