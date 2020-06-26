Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range [Image 3 of 6]

    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range

    KUWAIT

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, loads 12-guage buckshot ammunition into a Mossberg 590A1 12-gauge shotgun during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, June 26, 2020. The combat marksmanship program is designed to improve the Marines accuracy and lethality with their service weapons. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 08:04
    Photo ID: 6254552
    VIRIN: 200626-M-QS584-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range
    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range
    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range
    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range
    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range
    Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    2/5
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    training
    Crisis Response
    IAR
    2nd battalion 5th Marine Regiment
    20.2
    M27
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT