Shotgun and Rifle Combat Marksmanship Range

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fires his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, June 26, 2020. The combat marksmanship program is designed to improve the Marines accuracy and lethality with their service weapons. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

