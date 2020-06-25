Maj. Matthew Bublitz, right, accepts command of the 341st Contracting Squadron from Lt. Col. Jonathan Lawson, 341st Mission Support Group deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Guidon bearer Master Sgt. James Pilkington, 341st CONS flight chief, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 12:50 Photo ID: 6253620 VIRIN: 200625-F-JB127-0003 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 811.58 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 341st Contracting Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.