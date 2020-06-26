Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    341st Medical Group [Image 1 of 2]

    341st Medical Group

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Pomerinke, right, accepts command of the 341st Medical Group from Col. Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Guidon bearer Chief Master Sgt. Jill Higgins, 341st MDG superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Medical Group [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

