Col. Mark Pomerinke, right, accepts command of the 341st Medical Group from Col. Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Guidon bearer Chief Master Sgt. Jill Higgins, 341st MDG superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)
