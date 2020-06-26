Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Isaac Peterson 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col Steven Robins changes command of the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion with Lt. Col. Calvin Knox June 26.

