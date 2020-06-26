Lt. Col Steven Robins changes command of the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion with Lt. Col. Calvin Knox June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6253593
|VIRIN:
|062620-A-A1014-002
|Resolution:
|1175x832
|Size:
|345.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit [Image 2 of 2], by Isaac Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit
LEAVE A COMMENT