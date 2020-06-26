Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and redesignates to Soldier Recovery Program

Lt. Col Robins cases the colors of the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion during the deactivation ceremony June 26. The former Fort Bragg WTB has now been restructured to be the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit.

