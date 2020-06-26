Lt. Col Robins cases the colors of the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion during the deactivation ceremony June 26. The former Fort Bragg WTB has now been restructured to be the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit.
This work, Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and redesignates to Soldier Recovery Program [Image 2 of 2], by Isaac Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit
