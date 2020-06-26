Fort Bragg WTB changes commanders and restructures to a Soldier Recovery Unit

The Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion participated in a change of command ceremony today, June 26, with the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Steven Robins and incoming commander Lt. Col. Calvin Knox.

Prior to that ceremony, the WTB was formally deactivated and the Soldier Recovery Unit was activated.

The Army announced November 5, 2019, the restructuring of its Warrior Care and Transition Program and was formally recognized as the Army Recovery Care Program.

Beginning March of this year, the Warrior Transition Battalions have begun to restructure and re-designate as Solder Recover Units.

“Though our name is changing from Warrior Transition Battalion to the Soldier Recovery Unit, our mission remains to aid our wounded, ill & injured Soldiers; navigate the medical enterprise in order to enable Fort Bragg’s tenant units’ readiness,” said Maj Jeremy Brooks, the WTB battalion operations officer.

One of the key parts of the restructure is the implementation of a single entry criteria.

The SRU entry criteria states that a Soldier has, or is anticipated to receive, a profile of more than six months, with duty limitations that prevent the Soldier from training or contributing to unit mission accomplishments.

The SRU’s three primary platoons are Complex Care, Veteran Track and Return to Duty. This restructuring will simplify and streamline policies, remove barriers, and tailor services to fit the unique needs of every Soldier.

As of August 12, 2019, there were almost 2,500 Soldiers assigned to the WCT. The population was 55% Active Duty, 27% National Guard, and 18% Reserve.

Currently, there are two distinct eligibility criteria to enter a WTU. One is specific to the active component and based on a complex care requirement and a six-month treatment timeline. The other is specific to the reserve components and based on a definitive care requirement and 30-day treatment timeline.

SRUs will provide remote case management for Army Reserve Soldiers and the Army National Guard will remotely manage National Guard Soldiers. The remote management option is specifically designed to provide medical and administrative management to Soldiers that do not meet single entry criteria but are entitled to evaluation and treatment while remaining on active duty orders.

“The Fort Bragg SRU remains committed to taking care of Soldiers, regardless of how they are injured or become ill in the line of duty, who meet the entry criteria.” said Brooks.

The new entry criteria became effective 01 July 2020. WTUs has begun the transition to SRUs in March 2020 and are estimated to be fully operational under the new structure, policy and processes by October 2020.

