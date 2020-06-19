200619-N-ZW591-1057 SASEBO, Japan (June 19, 2020) Utilities Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, inventories a mechanic’s kit in the central tool room. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:49 Photo ID: 6253538 VIRIN: 200619-N-ZW591-1057 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 179.5 KB Location: SASEBO, AICHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, prepare for turnover [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.