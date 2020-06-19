U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, prepare for turnover

200619-N-ZW591-1057 SASEBO, Japan (June 19, 2020) Utilities Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, inventories a mechanic’s kit in the central tool room. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)
