U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5, Detail Sasebo, prepare for turnover

200619-N-ZW591-1056 SASEBO, Japan (June 19, 2020) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Brandon Rivera, from Victorville, California, and Utilities Constructionman Daniel Silvester, from Sydney, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, inventory the tools in the central tool room. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Douglas Dooley)
