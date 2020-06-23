Goodfellow attends community partnership conference

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander, discuss various ideas involving the potential to share cybersecurity resources between Goodfellow Air Force Base and local community partners at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. Goodfellow’s Joint Force mission to develop professionals on behalf of the Department of Defense is enhanced through community partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

