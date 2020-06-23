Goodfellow attends community partnership conference

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, introduces himself to local community members during a cybersecurity, community partnership conference at Angelo State University’s Rassman building, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. To combat COVID-19, ASU restricted the briefing room occupancy, required attendees to wear masks, and sanitized the classroom surfaces prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
