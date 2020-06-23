Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow attends community partnership conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Goodfellow attends community partnership conference

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, introduces himself to local community members during a cybersecurity, community partnership conference at Angelo State University’s Rassman building, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. To combat COVID-19, ASU restricted the briefing room occupancy, required attendees to wear masks, and sanitized the classroom surfaces prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 09:31
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
