    Goodfellow attends community partnership conference [Image 2 of 3]

    Goodfellow attends community partnership conference

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, wear face masks while attending a community partnership facility tour at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. Though there are several existing agreements and understandings between Goodfellow Air Force Base and ASU, members of Goodfellow Air Force Base introduced themselves to the community members and discussed how to potentially integrate and share cybersecurity resources with community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    This work, Goodfellow attends community partnership conference [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

