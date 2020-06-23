U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, wear face masks while attending a community partnership facility tour at Angelo State University, in San Angelo, Texas, June 23, 2020. Though there are several existing agreements and understandings between Goodfellow Air Force Base and ASU, members of Goodfellow Air Force Base introduced themselves to the community members and discussed how to potentially integrate and share cybersecurity resources with community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 09:31 Photo ID: 6253443 VIRIN: 200623-F-DX569-1035 Resolution: 4719x3371 Size: 11.23 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow attends community partnership conference [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.