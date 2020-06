Corporal Teal Ewer, ceremonial bugler, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, plays “Taps” at the conclusion of a full dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming Friday Evening Parades at the Oldest Post of the Corps, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2020. This year’s parades will look a little different than those of the past. With the ongoing Covid-19 health concerns, the Barracks will be conducting these ceremonies in small capacities while adhering to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense’s (DoD) guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 08:34 Photo ID: 6253375 VIRIN: 200624-M-RU248-205 Resolution: 4539x3642 Size: 9.69 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington Conducts Friday Evening Parade Dress Rehearsal June 24, 2020 [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.