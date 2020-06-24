Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute precision rifle drill movements during a full dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming Friday Evening Parades at the Oldest Post of the Corps, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2020. This year’s parades will look a little different than those of the past. With the ongoing Covid-19 health concerns, the Barracks will be conducting these ceremonies in small capacities while adhering to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense’s (DoD) guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 08:33 Photo ID: 6253370 VIRIN: 200624-M-RU248-163 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 9.62 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington Conducts Friday Evening Parade Dress Rehearsal June 24, 2020 [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.