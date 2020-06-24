Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington Conducts Friday Evening Parade Dress Rehearsal June 24, 2020 [Image 16 of 30]

    Marine Barracks Washington Conducts Friday Evening Parade Dress Rehearsal June 24, 2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute precision rifle drill movements during a full dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming Friday Evening Parades at the Oldest Post of the Corps, Washington, D.C., June 24, 2020. This year’s parades will look a little different than those of the past. With the ongoing Covid-19 health concerns, the Barracks will be conducting these ceremonies in small capacities while adhering to Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense’s (DoD) guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 08:34
    Photo ID: 6253372
    VIRIN: 200624-M-RU248-175
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Conducts Friday Evening Parade Dress Rehearsal June 24, 2020 [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Tradition
    March
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Music
    Colors
    Parade
    Band
    Marine Barracks
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    Evening Parade
    President's Own
    Body Bearers
    Commandant's Own
    Chesty
    Marchers

