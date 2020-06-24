TACP Airmen fly through airborne training

U.S. Air Force battlefield Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron descend after jumping from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King ll during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 24, 2020. The 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US