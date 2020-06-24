TACP Airmen fly through airborne training

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King ll drops a container ramp load at Malemute Drop Zone during 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 24, 2020. The 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

