    TACP Airmen fly through airborne training [Image 7 of 15]

    TACP Airmen fly through airborne training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King ll flies over Malemute Drop Zone during 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 24, 2020. The 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Airmen fly through airborne training [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron
    3rd ASOS
    HC-130J Combat King ll

