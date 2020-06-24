Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID Response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 24, 2020) – A hospitalman prepares supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s “swab tent” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital’s providers refer patients to this service for screening and test sample collection, when medically indicated. This service isn’t available for walk-in; a provider referral is needed. Patients are asked to call ahead (to the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line) for COVID-19 concerns. Patients can call the appointment line, for a Navy Care virtual visit or in-person care. NH Jacksonville continues to align its services with community conditions and each installation’s Health Protection Condition. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

