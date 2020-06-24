JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 24, 2020) – A hospitalman prepares supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s “swab tent” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital’s providers refer patients to this service for screening and test sample collection, when medically indicated. This service isn’t available for walk-in; a provider referral is needed. Patients are asked to call ahead (to the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line) for COVID-19 concerns. Patients can call the appointment line, for a Navy Care virtual visit or in-person care. NH Jacksonville continues to align its services with community conditions and each installation’s Health Protection Condition. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6252336
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-AW702-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID Response [Image 2 of 2], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
