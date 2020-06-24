Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID Response

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID Response

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 24, 2020) – A hospital corpsman directs traffic near Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s “swab tent” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital’s providers refer patients to this service for screening and test sample collection, when medically indicated. This service isn’t available for walk-in; a provider referral is needed. Patients are asked to call ahead (to the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line) for COVID-19 concerns. Patients can call the appointment line, for a Navy Care virtual visit or in-person care. NH Jacksonville continues to align its services with community conditions and each installation’s Health Protection Condition. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    VIRIN: 200624-N-AW702-001
    Resolution: 4427x2932
    JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    COVID10

