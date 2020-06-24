Jim Driscoll, 50th Force Support Squadron force development flight chief, briefs Airmen on different leadership styles at the summer flight commander’s course June 24, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The course covers topics such as how to supervise enlisted Airmen, civilians and contracted personnel, the legal system, bullet writing, communication and resource management. This iteration of the course saw 13 Airmen attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:53 Photo ID: 6252035 VIRIN: 200624-F-UR189-1004 Resolution: 5454x3147 Size: 3.68 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crafting leaders: 50th FSS hosts flight commander’s course [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.