    Crafting leaders: 50th FSS hosts flight commander’s course [Image 2 of 2]

    Crafting leaders: 50th FSS hosts flight commander’s course

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Jim Driscoll, 50th Force Support Squadron force development flight chief, briefs Airmen on different leadership styles at the summer flight commander’s course June 24, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The course covers topics such as how to supervise enlisted Airmen, civilians and contracted personnel, the legal system, bullet writing, communication and resource management. This iteration of the course saw 13 Airmen attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

