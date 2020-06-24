Second Lt. Elizabeth Kotoski, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron civil engineer, attends a flight commander’s course June 24, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The course is hosted by the 50th Force Support Squadron’s Force Development Flight and is held twice a year for Airmen who are first lieutenants through major to attend. The course is designed to fill the gap between initial commissioning and squadron officer school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:53 Photo ID: 6252033 VIRIN: 200624-F-UR189-1002 Resolution: 4000x2933 Size: 2.2 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crafting leaders: 50th FSS hosts flight commander’s course [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.