C-130 Isochronal Inspection

A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing undergoes an isochronal inspection at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, June 24, 2020. Isochronal inspections involve thorough examination and maintenance of an entire airframe and systems, and play a critical role in keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)
