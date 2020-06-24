C-130 Isochronal Inspection

Airman 1st Class Alex Pichardo, 103rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron isochronal crew chief, inspects systems on a C-130H Hercules during an isochronal inspection at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, June 24, 2020. Isochronal inspections involve thorough examination and maintenance of an entire airframe and systems, and play a critical role in keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

