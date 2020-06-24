Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Isochronal Inspection [Image 1 of 4]

    C-130 Isochronal Inspection

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Tech. Sgt. Joe Breier, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, cleans a C-130H Hercules engine during an isochronal inspection at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, June 24, 2020. Isochronal inspections involve thorough examination and maintenance of an entire airframe and systems, and play a critical role in keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

