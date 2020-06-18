Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, observes Airmen assigned to the 47th Expeditionary Attack Squadron piloting an MQ-9 Reaper during an immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, June 18, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44 Photo ID: 6251867 VIRIN: 200618-F-YM181-0004 Resolution: 4423x2767 Size: 7.03 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.