5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, observes Airmen assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron piloting an MQ-9 Reaper during an immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, June 18, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 08:44
|Photo ID:
|6251865
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-YM181-0003
|Resolution:
|4386x2813
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
