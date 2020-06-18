Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron [Image 1 of 3]

    5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, observes Airmen assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron piloting an MQ-9 Reaper during an immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, June 18, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44
    Photo ID: 6251865
    VIRIN: 200618-F-YM181-0003
    Resolution: 4386x2813
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Airmen
    deployed
    Air Base
    386 AEW
    MQ9
    Reaper
    UAV
    Kuwait
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    RPA
    5Cs
    ASAB
    In Your Boots
    47th EATKS
    Expeditionary Attack Squadron

