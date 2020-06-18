Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, receive a brief from Airmen assigned to the 47th Expeditionary Attack Squadron during an immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, June 18, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 08:44
|Photo ID:
|6251866
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-YM181-0001
|Resolution:
|5539x3902
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT