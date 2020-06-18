Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, receive a brief from Airmen assigned to the 47th Expeditionary Attack Squadron during an immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, June 18, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44 Photo ID: 6251866 VIRIN: 200618-F-YM181-0001 Resolution: 5539x3902 Size: 13.81 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5 C’s: 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.