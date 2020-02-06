Visitors enjoy a lawn area by Bostalsee lake in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, June 2, 2020. As long as travelers respect current regulations, such as physical distancing and wearing face coverings when necessary, they may feel safe traveling to command-approved destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6251823
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-RA202-1161
|Resolution:
|6413x4623
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bon voyage: stay safe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT