Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bon voyage: stay safe [Image 4 of 5]

    Bon voyage: stay safe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A lawn area is open for visitors beside Bostalsee lake in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, June 2, 2020. Bostalsee is approximately a 40-minute drive from Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 07:51
    Photo ID: 6251824
    VIRIN: 200514-F-RA202-1093
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bon voyage: stay safe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bon voyage: stay safe
    Bon voyage: stay safe
    Bon voyage: stay safe
    Bon voyage: stay safe
    Bon voyage: stay safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bon voyage: stay safe

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    local
    travel
    resiliency
    86th Airlift Wing
    leave
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    leisure
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing
    COVID19
    COVID19EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT