A lawn area is open for visitors beside Bostalsee lake in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, June 2, 2020. Bostalsee is approximately a 40-minute drive from Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6251824
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-RA202-1093
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.58 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bon voyage: stay safe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT