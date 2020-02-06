Swan Boats are available at Bostalsee lake in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, June 2, 2020. With the reopening of businesses and implementation of health measures to protect customers from COVID-19, Kaiserslautern Military Community members may feel safe traveling to a variety of attractions around Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6251825
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-RA202-1150
|Resolution:
|6459x4485
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bon voyage: stay safe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT