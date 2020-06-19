52nd Fighter Wing Airmen pose for a group photo after picking up trash during a volunteer base cleanup event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. The service project consisted of two mornings with approximately 100 volunteers to help beautify and ensure the safety of the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 05:14 Photo ID: 6251729 VIRIN: 200619-F-HT863-0069 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.32 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.