    52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base [Image 3 of 4]

    52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alias Smith, 52nd Maintenance Squadron avionics integrated system and avionics backshop personnel, top, and Sarah Haug, 52nd Force Support Squadron cook, bottom, remove trash from a stairwell during a volunteer base cleanup event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. Cleaning the installation ensures the safety of the base community and it's visually appealing for members, and visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

