U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alias Smith, 52nd Maintenance Squadron avionics integrated system and avionics backshop personnel, top, and Sarah Haug, 52nd Force Support Squadron cook, bottom, remove trash from a stairwell during a volunteer base cleanup event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. Cleaning the installation ensures the safety of the base community and it's visually appealing for members, and visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 05:14 Photo ID: 6251728 VIRIN: 200619-F-HT863-0065 Resolution: 3470x5204 Size: 4.5 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.