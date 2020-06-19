Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base [Image 2 of 4]

    52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Ortiz-Gonzalez, 52nd Contracting Squadron contracts specialist, picks up trash during a volunteer base cleanup event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. Airmen from all over base participated in helping to pick up items for disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    This work, 52nd FW Airmen pick up trash around base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

