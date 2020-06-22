There’s No Umbrella for this Type of Rain

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, loads an M240B medium machine gun during a machine gun live-fire exercise at the Haltdalen training facility, Norway, June 22, 2020. The range was conducted to enhance small unit defensive skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

