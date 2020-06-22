There’s No Umbrella for this Type of Rain

A Norwegian Solider with Brigade North/Norwegian Army films U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, as they fire an M240B medium machine gun during a machine gun live-fire exercise at the Haltdalen training facility, Norway, June 22, 2020. The range was conducted to enhance small unit defensive skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6251697
|VIRIN:
|200622-M-OX257-1262
|Resolution:
|5156x3437
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|HALTDALEN TRAINING FACILITY, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
