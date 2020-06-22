Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    There’s No Umbrella for this Type of Rain [Image 14 of 15]

    There’s No Umbrella for this Type of Rain

    HALTDALEN TRAINING FACILITY, NORWAY

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, fires an M240B medium machine gun during a machine gun live-fire exercise at the Haltdalen training facility, Norway, June 22, 2020. The range was conducted to enhance small unit defensive skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, There’s No Umbrella for this Type of Rain [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

